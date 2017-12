BRIEF-Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics To Co-Develop CTX001 As CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Edited Treatment

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX AND CRISPR THERAPEUTICS TO CO-DEVELOP AND CO-COMMERCIALIZE CTX001 AS CRISPR/CAS9 GENE EDITED TREATMENT FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE AND Β-THALASSEMIA

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VERTEX SELECTS CTX001 AS FIRST GENE EDITED TREATMENT TO BE DEVELOPED AS PART OF COLLABORATION WITH CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - TRIAL APPLICATION FOR CTX001 SUBMITTED IN EUROPE TO SUPPORT INITIATION OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY IN Β-THALASSEMIA IN 2018

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - IND APPLICATION PLANNED FOR SUBMISSION IN 2018 TO SUPPORT INITIATION OF A PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IN SICKLE CELL DISEASE FOR CTX001