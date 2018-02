BRIEF-Vertex Pharma Says Established Wholesale Acquisition Cost Of $292,000 For SYMDEKO In U.S. On Annual Basis

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX PHARMA - HAVE ESTABLISHED WHOLESALE ACQUISITION COST FOR SYMDEKO IN UNITED STATES OF $292,000 ON ANNUAL BASIS ($22,400 PER 28-DAY PACK)

* VERTEX PHARMA SAYS ANTICIPATE FY 2018 TOTAL CF NET PRODUCT REVENUE OF $2.65 BILLION TO $2.80 BILLION FROM KALYDECO, ORKAMBI AND SYMDEKO - SEC FILING

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -REITERATING ‍COMBINED GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, SALES, GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES IN 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.80 TO $1.95 BILLION

* VERTEX PHARMA- ‍ REITERATING COMBINED NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SALES, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $1.50 BILLION TO $1.55 BILLION IN 2018​