BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Shr of $0.39

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $651.6 MILLION VERSUS $458.7 MILLION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $594.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY TOTAL CF NET PRODUCT REVENUES INCREASED 37 PERCENT TO $621.2 MILLION FROM $454 MILLION FOR Q4 2016

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY NET PRODUCT REVENUES FROM ORKAMBI INCREASED 32 PERCENT TO $365.4 MILLION FROM $276.9 MILLION FOR Q4 2016

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY NET PRODUCT REVENUES FROM KALYDECO INCREASED 44 PERCENT TO $255.8 MILLION FROM $177.1 MILLION FOR Q4 2016

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS COMBINED GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SG&A EXPENSE IN 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $1.80 BILLION TO $1.95 BILLION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2018 COMBINED NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SG&A EXPENSE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $1.50 BILLION TO $1.55 BILLION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018 UPON ANTICIPATED FDA APPROVAL OF TEZACAFTOR/IVACAFTOR COMBINATION

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $500 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK THROUGH DEC 31, 2019

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED OVER TWO YEARS