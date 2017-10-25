FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vertex reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点17分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-Vertex reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍third-quarter 2017 cystic fibrosis product revenues of $550 million, up 34% versus Q3 2016​

* Says ‍increased its total 2017 CF product revenue guidance, including ORKAMBI and KALYDECO revenue guidance​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly ‍product revenues for ORKAMBI $336 million and $213 million for KALYDECO​

* Says ‍reiterated its 2017 combined GAAP and non-GAAP research and development and SG&A expense guidance​

* Says ‍now expects total 2017 CF product revenues of $2.10 to $2.15 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ‍increases FY ORKAMBI revenue guidance to $1.29 to $1.32 billion and KALYDECO revenue guidance to $810 to $830 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below