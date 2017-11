Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd

* Vertex Resource Group Ltd reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Vertex Resource Group Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.01‍​

* Vertex Resource Group Ltd - qtrly revenue c$34.9 million versus c$20.5 million