FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Veru announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies to distribute and to promote preboost
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 下午12点45分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Veru announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies to distribute and to promote preboost

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Veru Inc

* Veru Inc announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies LLC to distribute and to promote preboost

* Veru Inc - signed United States distribution and co-promotion agreement with Timm Medical Technologies for preboost for prevention of premature ejaculation

* Veru Inc - Veru grants Timm Medical Technologies distribution and promotion rights of preboost in United States and its territories

* Veru Inc - Veru retains rights to also distribute and promote preboost sales in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below