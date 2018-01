Jan 2 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* VERU - DUE TO TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES AT THIRD PARTY FILING AGENT, CO'S 10-K WAS TRANSMITTED, RECEIVED FOR FILING ON EDGAR AT 5:33 PM ET ON DEC 29, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2EzynHN) Further company coverage: