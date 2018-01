Jan 10 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU INC - ON JAN 4, 2018, DANIEL HAINES, CFO, INFORMED CO THAT HE WAS RESIGNING ‍​

* VERU SAYS ‍HAINES' DUTIES AS CFO WERE ASSIGNED EFFECTIVE JAN 4, 2018 TO MICHELE GRECO​ - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2DhISyR) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)