FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vestas receives 174 MW order in the United States
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 上午9点31分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Vestas receives 174 MW order in the United States

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S

* Vestas receives 174 MW order in the United State from MidAmerican Energy, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for its 2,000 MW Wind XI project in Iowa

* The order comprises 100 V110-2.0 MW turbines

* The order includes previously purchased PTC-qualifying components

* Delivery will begin in the second quarter 2018

* The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement

* “Potential future order intake under the agreement is expected to occur as partial deliveries under the master agreement and will be announced firm and unconditional consistent with Vestas’ order announcement policy” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below