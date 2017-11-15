FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 下午2点12分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

2 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Viacom and Charter Communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

* Viacom Inc - ‍Other terms of agreements were not disclosed​

* Viacom - Co, Charter also entered into partnership for co-production of new original content to premiere for subscribers on charter’s U.S. platform​

* Viacom -Charter to provide spectrum subscribers Viacom’s networks,including nickelodeon,mtv,comedy central, on spectrum select tier across its systems​

* Viacom -‍Companies to collaborate on anonymized viewership data use, advanced advertising opportunities, addressing unauthorized password sharing​

* Viacom Inc - ‍Additional Viacom networks will continue to be available on spectrum silver or spectrum gold tiers​

* Viacom - To distribute co-produced programming internationally and in additional domestic networks after charter’s premiere period​

* Viacom Inc - ‍Under agreement, Viacom’s Paramount television and Charter will jointly produce programming​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below