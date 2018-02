Feb 1 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* VIACOM INC. BOARD FORMS SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL COMBINATION WITH CBS CORPORATION

* VIACOM INC - COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT LEGAL COUNSEL AND IS RETAINING INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISORS IN CONNECTION WITH THIS EVALUATION

* VIACOM INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO EVALUATE A POTENTIAL COMBINATION WITH CBS CORPORATION