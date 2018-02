BRIEF-Viacom Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.03

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* VIACOM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* REVENUES IN FIRST FISCAL QUARTER DECREASED 8%, OR $251 MILLION, TO $3.07 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* QTRLY ‍ DOMESTIC ADVERTISING REVENUES DECREASED 5% TO $937 MILLION​

* MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES DECREASED 1% TO $2.56 BILLION IN QUARTER

* COMPANY ACCELERATES TRANSFORMATION, WITH FURTHER PROGRESS AGAINST KEY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

* FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 28% TO $544 MILLION IN QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94, REVENUE VIEW $3.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VIACOM - AT DECEMBER 31, TOTAL DEBT OUTSTANDING WAS $10.19 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $11.12 BILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30

* VIACOM - ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $100 MILLION IN NEW COST SAVINGS IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, AND "HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS MORE" IN 2019