2 天前
BRIEF-Viacom sees Sept qtr domestic affiliate revenues to decline in low single digits
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上10点22分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Viacom sees Sept qtr domestic affiliate revenues to decline in low single digits

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* Viacom Inc- operating income in filmed entertainment returned to growth for the first time since fourth quarter 2015- conf call

* Viacom Inc sees volume growth and mid to high single digit CPM increases in upfronts - conf call

* Viacom on payment delay from Huahua- "notwithstanding the delay in the June payment, everything's on track"- conf call

* Viacom says ad loads were "unhealthfully high", cutting back ads for investment in future- conf call

* Viacom sees Sept quarter domestic ad sales decline to be similar to June quarter's decline- conf call

* Viacom expects domestic affiliate revenues to decline in the low single digits for the Sept quarter- conf call Further company coverage:

