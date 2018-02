Feb 5 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* VIACOM STRIKES WIDE-RANGING MOBILE STREAMING DEAL WITH TELEFÓNICA ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

* VIACOM - MOVISTAR PLAY WILL CARRY LIVE FEEDS OF MTV, NICKELODEON, COMEDY CENTRAL, PARAMOUNT CHANNEL TV CHANNELS IN LATAM BEGINNING FIRST SEMESTER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: