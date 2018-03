Feb 28 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* VIACOM INC-CEO ROBERT BAKISH BELIEVES WILL BRING CO‘S BRANDS TO MOBILE IN FY‘18-MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE

* VIACOM INC-CEO ROBERT BAKISH SAYS NICKELODEON IS GOING TO HAVE ITS OWN KIDS AND FAMILY FEST THIS SUMMER -MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE

* VIACOM INC- CEO-IN FY19, HALF OF PARAMOUNT SLATE WILL BE BRANDED FILMS, AND A NUMBER OF THOSE WILL BE NICKELODEON FILMS -MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE Further company coverage: