FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
BRIEF-Viad Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.37
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点58分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Viad Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.37

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Viad Corp

* Viad Corp delivers strong growth in 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 revenue $364.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viad Corp - ‍2017 consolidated revenue is expected to increase by approximately 6% to 8% from 2016 full year revenue​

* Viad Corp - ‍2017 consolidated adjusted segment ebitda is expected to be in range of $153.5 million to $157.5 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below