Feb 8 (Reuters) - Viad Corp:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8.1 PERCENT TO $277.3 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIAD COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $1.07

* RECORDED A NET CHARGE OF $16.1 MILLION RELATED TO TAX REFORM DURING THE 2017 FOURTH QUARTER

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE