Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vical Inc

* Vical announces that its antifungal VL-2397 is eligible for limited use indication approval by FDA based on a single phase 2 efficacy trial

* Vical Inc - ‍plans to initiate phase 2 trial of VL-2397 for treatment of invasive Aspergillosis in 4Q 2017​