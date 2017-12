Dec 12 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* VICI PROPERTIES INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* VICI PROPERTIES INC - INTEND TO LIST ITS COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE TICKER SYMBOL “VICI”

* VICI PROPERTIES INC - MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2APrgt5) Further company coverage: