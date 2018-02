BRIEF-ViewRay Announces $59 Mln Equity Financing

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY ANNOUNCES $59 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING

* VIEWRAY -ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO AFFILIATE OF FOSUN INTERNATIONAL IN DIRECT REGISTERED OFFERING FOR $59.1 MILLION

* VIEWRAY INC - FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FOSUN IS INCREASING ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO FROM ABOUT 9.9% TO 18.4% OF CO‘S SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* VIEWRAY - OFFERING‘S‍ PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT ONGOING COMMERCIALIZATION OF MRIDIAN LINEAR ACCELERATOR TECHNOLOGY, AMONG OTHERS

* VIEWRAY - ‍ PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL ALSO BE USED FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT RELATED TO CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES​