Jan 29 (Reuters) - Viex Capital Advisors LLC :

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC REPORTS 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN A10 NETWORKS INC AS OF JANUARY 23, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC ACQUIRED A10 NETWORKS INC'S SHARES BECAUSE THEY BELIEVE THE SHARES ARE 'MEANINGFULLY UNDERVALUED"