BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics says statistically significant reductions in fibrosis, liver collagen, after 8 weeks of VK2809 treatment

June 6 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Viking Therapeutics announces promising top line results from in vivo study of VK2809 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

* Viking Therapeutics - statistically significant reductions in fibrosis, liver collagen, liver and plasma lipids, nas after 8 weeks of VK2809 treatment

* Viking Therapeutics Inc - VK2809 demonstrated "promising" safety and tolerability

* Viking Therapeutics - data from study of VK2809 demonstrated improvements across several key measures relevant to development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

* Viking Therapeutics- consistent with reported data, treatment with VK2809 produced significant reductions in plasma triglycerides and cholesterol

* Viking Therapeutics - "all animals received all scheduled doses of drug and there were no unexpected or abnormal laboratory findings" from study of VK2809 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: