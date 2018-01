Jan 16 (Reuters) - Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp :

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL - ‍C. HARRIL WHITEHURST, CFO OF CO NOTIFIED BOARD ON JAN 16, 2018 OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018​

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL- WHITEHURST WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITIONS AS EXECUTIVE VP, CFO OF BOTH CO, CO'S UNIT, VILLAGE BANK - SEC FILING​