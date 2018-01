Jan 30 (Reuters) - Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp :

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $2.92 PER SHARE‍​

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $3.9 MILLION VERSUS $3.4 MILLION

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL SAYS DUE TO TAX LAW, CO'S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS WRITTEN DOWN BY ABOUT $4.2 MILLION IN Q4 2017