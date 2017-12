Dec 4 (Reuters) - Village Farms International Inc:

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES $13.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL - ‍UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE 2.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY AT PRICE OF $5.40 PER OFFERED SHARE​

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS TERM LOAN WITH A CANADIAN CREDITOR​