2 个月前
BRIEF-Vince Holding reports Q1 loss per share of $0.19
2017年6月8日 / 中午11点39分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Vince Holding reports Q1 loss per share of $0.19

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp

* Vince Holding Corp. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 sales fell 14.2 percent to $58 million

* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 5.7 percent

* Net inventory at end of Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $32.2 million compared to $23.4 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Ended quarter with 54 company-operated stores, an increase of three stores since Q1 of fiscal 2016

* "Our Q1 results were largely in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

