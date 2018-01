BRIEF-Vintage Capital, Rent-A-Center Enter Into Confidentiality And Non-Disclosure Agreement

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Vintage Capital Management:

* VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - ON JAN 17, VINTAGE CAPITAL AND RENT-A-CENTER ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AND NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

* VINTAGE CAPITAL - AGREEMENT RELATED TO ANY NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION THAT MAY BE RECEIVED BY VINTAGE IN CONNECTION WITH POSSIBLE DEAL INVOLVING RENT-A-CENTER

* VINTAGE CAPITAL - AGREEMENT WITH RENT-A-CENTER INCLUDES STANDSTILL PROVISION THAT GENERALLY LASTS FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

* VINTAGE CAPITAL OWNED 5.9 PERCENT STAKE IN RENT-A-CENTER AS OF JAN 17 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rorlms)