BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP posts Q3 earnings $0.24/shr​
2017年10月24日 / 晚上8点50分

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc, reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Viper Energy Partners LP - ‍Q3 2017 production of 12,611 boe/d (68 pct oil), up 20 pct over Q2 2017 and 102 pct year over year​

* Viper Energy Partners LP qtrly ‍shr $0.24​

* Viper Energy Partners LP - ‍initiating average production guidance for Q4 2017/Q1 2018 of 13,000 to 14,000 boe/d, up 7 pct from Q3 production​

* Viper Energy - ‍increasing FY 2017 production guidance to 11,000 to 11,500 boe/d, up 7 pct from midpoint of prior guidance range of 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

