BRIEF-Viper energy partners LP Q2 earnings per share $0.23
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点15分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Viper energy partners LP Q2 earnings per share $0.23

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Viper Energy Partners LP- ‍Q2 2017 production of 10,491 BOE/D , up 23% over q1 2017 and 95% year over year​

* Viper Energy Partners LP- ‍increasing full year 2017 production guidance to 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d​

* Viper Energy Partners LP- ‍initial 2h 2017 production guidance of 11,250 to 12,250 BOE/D​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.23‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

