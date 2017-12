Dec 4 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp:

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS ON NOV 28, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 8, 2014 - SEC FILING​

* VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE TO NOVEMBER 1, 2022, AND DECREASED INTEREST RATES ON LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT​ Source text (bit.ly/2AvszNE) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)