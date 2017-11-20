FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月20日 / 晚上9点31分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Vipshop reports Q3 revenue RMB 15.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.17 billion

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop reports unaudited third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue RMB 15.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.17 billion

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd says ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB22.8 billion and RMB23.8 billion​

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd-qtrly net income per ads $0.08‍​

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd says ‍number of active customers for trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017 increased by 22% year over year to 60.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
