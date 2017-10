Sept 14 (Reuters) - Virco Mfg. Corp

* Virco reports improved second quarter and ytd results

* July revenue rose 18.4 percent to $72.64 million

* Qtrly ‍net sales $ 72.6 million versus $ 61.4 million ​

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$ 0.33​