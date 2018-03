March 9 (Reuters) - Virnetx Holding Corp:

* VIRNETX HOLDING CORP- ‍ON MARCH 8, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO ITS SALES AGREEMENT, DATED AUG 20, 2015 WITH COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC - SEC FILING​

* VIRNETX HOLDING-CO INCREASED MAXIMUM AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF CO'S COMMON STOCK THAT CO MAY OFFER AND SELL THROUGH COWEN FROM $35 MILLION TO $50 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2IgR3hk) Further company coverage: