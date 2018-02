Feb 22 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc:

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS - ‍ON FEB 15,COMPANY ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING INC - SEC FILING​

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC - ‍AMENDMENT NO. 1 ADDITIONAL TERM LENDERS HAVE PROVIDED COMMITMENTS FOR $105 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)