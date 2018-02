BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.60

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc:

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* LONG-TERM ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $88.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED $1.7 BILLION, OR 1.9 PERCENT, FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES WERE $4.1 BILLION COMPARED WITH $4.6 BILLION IN Q3

* ‍CO WILL ACQUIRE A 70 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN SGA FOR $129.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $128.02 MILLION VERSUS $79.85 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: