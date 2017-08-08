FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virtusa Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日 / 中午12点01分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Virtusa Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:

* Virtusa announces first quarter 2018 consolidated financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 to $1.63

* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.38

* Sees q2 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.20

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $940 million to $960 million

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $236.5 million to $241.5 million

* Virtusa corp -anticipates restructuring charge of $1.5 million in second and third fiscal quarters of 2018 related to resource optimization initiatives

* Fy gaap diluted eps is expected to be in range of $0.78 to $0.96

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $935.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

