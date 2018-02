BRIEF-Visa Inc Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.07

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE $4.86 BILLION UP 9%‍​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $7.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND INCREASED COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.21 PER SHARE

* QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 9% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* VISA - TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, WERE 30.5 BILLION, 12% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR

* REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 ANNUAL NET REVENUE GROWTH‍​

* VISA - GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE INCLUDED BENEFIT OF $1.13 BILLION RELATED TO REMEASUREMENT OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES IN QUARTER

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN ‍​

* SEES FOR FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 ANNUAL OPERATING EXPENSE GROWTH OF HIGH END OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS IN FISCAL 2017

* REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES‍​

* GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE INCLUDED AN ESTIMATED CHARGE OF $1.15 BILLION IN QUARTER RELATED TO A TRANSITION TAX ON CERTAIN FOREIGN EARNINGS

* VISA - SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 23%, WHICH INCLUDES A 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 INCLUDES VISA EUROPE INTEGRATION EXPENSES OF ABOUT $60 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR

* VISA - SEES FY 2018 DILUTED CLASS A COMMON STOCK EPS GROWTH INCLUDING THE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM IN MID-50‘S ON GAAP NOMINAL DOLLAR BASIS‍​

* VISA-SEES FY 2018 CLASS A COMMON STOCK EPS GROWTH INCLUDING THE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM IN HIGH-END OF MID-20‘S ON ADJUSTED NOMINAL DOLLAR BASIS

* GAAP, NON-GAAP EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCLUDES ABOUT 9-10‍​ PERCENT POINTS DRIVEN BY U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $4.84 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $4.84 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.22, REVENUE VIEW $20.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S