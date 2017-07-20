BRIEF-Visa reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

July 20 (Reuters) - Visa Inc

* Visa Inc. reports strong fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.36 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 38% over prior year at $1.9 trillion

* Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍annual operating margin in mid 60s​

* Visa Inc - Fiscal Q3 service revenues were $1.9 billion, an increase of 19% over prior year

* Qtrly cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 147% or 11% inclusive of europe in prior year results

* Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍effective tax rate in mid 40s on a GAAP basis and approximately 30% on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis​

* Visa Inc qtrly total Visa processed transactions were 28.5 billion, a 44% increase over prior year, or 13% growth inclusive of europe in prior year results

* Visa Inc - Sees 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth of low double-digits on a GAAP nominal dollar basis

* Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍annual net revenue growth of about 20% on nominal dollar basis, including about 2.0 ppts of negative foreign currency impact​

* Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍client incentives as a percent of gross revenues of 20.0% to 20.5% range​

* Visa Inc - Sees 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth of approximately 20% on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $17.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: