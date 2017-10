BRIEF-Vishay Intertechnology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc

* Vishay reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $677.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $660.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $645 million to $685 million

* Vishay intertechnology-“for q4 based on fewer working days, we guide for revenues of $645-$685 million&gross margins of 26%-28% at exchange rates for q3”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: