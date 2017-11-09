BRIEF-Vista Outdoor reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.34

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc:
* Announces FY18 second quarter operating results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 loss per share $2.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $587 million versus I/B/E/S view $588.8 million
* Revises FY18 financial guidance
* During quarter we recorded an impairment of intangible assets of $152 million in our outdoor products segment
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60
* Sees FY18 sales in a range of $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion
* Sees FY18 capital expenditures of approximately $65 million
* Sees FY18 free cash flow in a range of $155 million to $175 million
* Announcing intention to sell the Bollé, Serengeti and Cébé brands in the sports protection business
* Decided to eliminate the shooting sports segment president position
* "Ongoing promotional activity combined with high inventory trends in our wholesale channels contributed to a challenging quarter"