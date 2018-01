Jan 3 (Reuters) - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc:

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR AV-101 FOR THE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ON TRACK TO DOSE FIRST PATIENT IN AV-101 PHASE 2 MDD ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT STUDY IN Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: