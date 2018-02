Feb 12 (Reuters) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc:

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.25​

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍AT DEC 31, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS OF ABOUT $13.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO ABOUT $2.9 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: