BRIEF-Visteon Announces $500 Mln Share Repurchase Authorization

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp:

* VISTEON ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* VISTEON CORP - BOARD AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $500 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK TO BE EXECUTED THROUGH 2020

* VISTEON CORP - EXPECTS TO FUND THE SHARE REPURCHASES THROUGH FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

* VISTEON - SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO $400 MILLION AUTHORIZED BY BOARD IN JAN 2017, OF WHICH $200 MILLION BEEN COMPLETED BY DEC 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: