Nov 17 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp

* Visteon Corp - ‍on Nov 14, co entered amendment no. 3 to its credit agreement, dated as of April 9, 2014 - SEC Filing​

* Visteon Corp-amendment provides for replacement & repricing of initial term facility with new term facility in about principal amount of $350 million