BRIEF-Vistra Energy Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.64​
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Vistra Energy Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.64​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp

* Vistra Energy reports third quarter 2017 results, narrows 2017 guidance, and initiates 2018 guidance

* Vistra Energy Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.64​

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA ‍$1,375 million - $1,475​ million

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA ‍$1,300 million - $1,450​ million

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow ‍$770 million - $900​ million

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2018 adjusted free cash flow ‍$600 million - $750​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vistra Energy - have ‍identified about $50 million in annual run-rate EBITDA enhancement opportunities on FY basis​

* Vistra Energy - “‍certain of our coal assets no longer support continued investment in this existing oversupplied generation market​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
