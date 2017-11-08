BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Inc Q3 GAAP loss per share $3.72

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $3.72

* Q3 sales $288.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $297.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03 excluding items

* Qtrly ‍total comparable sales down 6.6%, down 5.8% excluding hurricane impact​

* Expects full year 2017 comparable sales decline rate of negative 7%, which includes impact from hurricanes​

* Sees ‍‍reported full year 2017 gross margin rate of 29.5% to 29.8%.​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 capital expenditures of $50 million​

* Results in Q3 include a pre-tax expenses of $105.7 million for intangible asset impairment charges​