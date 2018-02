BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Posts Q4 GAAP Loss Of $0.75 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc:

* VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 SALES FELL 11.8 PERCENT TO $268.8 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.20, REVENUE VIEW $269.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER COLIN WATTS TO LEAVE IN MAY

* ALEXANDER SMITH APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* VITAMIN SHOPPE QTRLY TOTAL COMP. SALES DOWN 4.6 PERCENT, OR DOWN 3.2% ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY TIMING

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - WITH RESPECT TO NUTRI-FORCE, CO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE

* SEES FULL YEAR COMPARABLE SALES OF LOW TO MID NEGATIVE SINGLE DIGITS, IMPROVING SEQUENTIALLY

* VITAMIN SHOPPE SEES FY GROSS MARGIN RATE FLAT WITH 2017, BENEFITTING FROM HIGHER PRODUCT MARGINS, IMPROVEMENT AT NUTRI-FORCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)