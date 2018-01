Jan 4 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $22 MILLION TO $24 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $15.3 MILLION

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $15.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $23.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S