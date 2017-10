Oct 10 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc

* Viveve announces regulatory approval for Viveve System in Taiwan

* Viveve Medical - got approval to market Viveve System from Taiwanese FDA for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation,hemostasis​

* Viveve - In process of submitting investigational device exemption to U.S FDA to conduct study on use of device for improvement in sexual function in women​