Oct 5 (Reuters) - VivoPower International Plc:

* VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL NAMES CARL WEATHERLEY-WHITE CEO

* VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL - ‍PHILIP COMBERG RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VIVOPOWER​

* VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WHO IT EXPECTS TO APPOINT SHORTLY